Hotels See Increased Business for UVA Final Exercises

Final Exercises at the University of Virginia are just a few days away for hundreds of students UVA. Before parents can watch their children get their degrees, they have to find somewhere to stay and hotels in the area are booking up fast.

According to the Charlottesville-Albemarle Visitor Center, hotels in the area have been booked up in the past. The visitor center says that is good for the community.

“UVA Final Exercises is a very exciting time for Charlottesville and Albemarle County,” said Bri Warner of the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Every year, thousands of students walk the Lawn to get their diplomas which means families and friends come into Charlottesville from all over the country.

“As crazy as things get with traffic, - that is definitely a challenge in some areas of the destination - it absolutely benefits the area,” Warner explained. “It’s in the order of probably a few million dollars that come into the community and that’s very, very important revenue.”

According to hotels.com, rooms in Charlottesville are over 80 percent booked.

Prices range from a little under $200 to over $500 per night.

"The rooms are at a premium that weekend and they can be very hard to find. Folks go well outside of town and commute 30 minutes in for the graduation ceremonies or possibly even more, as busy as Charlottesville can be with guests that weekend,” said Daniel Tombs, assistant general manager at The English Inn.

Some hotel managers say their hotels have been booked for months.

“We are sold out for graduation weekend and have been sold out since one year ago,” explained Bill Chapman, general manager of Oakhurst. “It's a big week for the industry - rates are high, stakes are high, the guests tend to be pretty happy though because they've got a graduate walking the lawn and we've never had any complaints about the high prices because people seem to be happy when they're here.”

Talked to staff from the Sugar Hollow Inn in Crozet, say overall the year has been a little slower up to this point. It says that could be because people are booking with Airbnb instead of hotels.