Culpeper County, Islamic Center File Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit

House used by the Islamic Center of Culpeper (FILE)

Motion to dismiss a lawsuit between the ICC and Culpeper County

A federal judge will review details of a lawsuit settlement that will end a Muslim group's courtroom battle to build a mosque in Culpeper County.

The county and Islamic Center of Culpeper (ICC) filed a joint motion to dismiss the lawsuit Monday, pending a judge's approval of the settlement.

The settlement allows the center to obtain a sewage permit needed to construct a mosque off Rixeyville Road. The county will also pay the Islamic Center of Culpeper $10,000 for its expenses.

The settlement says it's, “In the spirit of compromise and good will.”

Last year the ICC filed a federal lawsuit that supervisors discriminated against the group when it denied the ICC a sewage permit last year.

According to the federal lawsuit, the county had routinely approved sewage pump permits over the last 25 years, and that supervisors had received comments from people who were opposed to the mosque based on religion.

On Tuesday, April 19, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors voted 4 to 3 to accept a settlement proposal in a lawsuit between the ICC and Culpeper County.

Culpeper County is still facing a discrimination lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Motion to Dismiss: