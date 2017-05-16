Sons of Confederate Veterans Issues Statement on Lee Park Protest

The Virginia division of the Sons of Confederate veterans have taken to Facebook to condemn last weekend's torch lit protest against removing the General R.E. Lee statue from downtown Charlottesville.

The group criticizes the city of Charlottesville and its mayor, citing a lack of tolerance for causing a breakdown of discussion.

The group is also making it clear that even though it is fighting the statue's removal in court; they are not connected to the group involved in the weekend protest. You can read the full statement below.

Sons of Confederate Veterans - Virginia Division Facebook Statement:

For Immediate Release:

Virginia Division, Sons of Confederate Veterans' stance on recent developments in Charlottesville:

For just a moment we thought we might, for once, agree with Mayor Signer on the monument situation in his city.

We too (The Virginia Division SCV) condemn such actions as were demonstrated this past Saturday night.

Further statements by the Mayor caused the break down of any possible discussion. He spoke of intolerance and diversity. Who's intolerance and diversity? It is the Charlottesville City Council's lack of tolerance and diversity that has brought us to the point we are at today. They only have tolerance for their views. Where is the diversity in considering the view of anyone not agreeing with the council?

As usual the media's coverage of this was completely biased. If they did not out right lie, they certainly twisted the truth like a pretzel.

Both CBS and the Washington Post tried to link anyone in favor of the monuments with the Alt-right group that caused Saturday nights disturbance. The Washington Post even tried to connect Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Corey Stewart with this disgusting behavior.

Of course we (the SCV) do not endorse candidates, however, we do defend anyone attacked in this way. We are not surprised when a candidate who shares our views on Heritage is attacked by the media.

The Press also attempted to link us to the Alt-right through the lawsuit that has been filed. The Virginia Division did indeed file suit. Concerned citizens of Charlottesville are also listed as co-plaintiffs on that suit. Neither the Alt-right nor any other radical group is connected with the Virginia Division SCV or any of the legal proceedings.

In 1952 an out of state Klan like group sought to link itself with the Virginia Division SCV. Then Division Commander John H. Johnson told them they would receive "cold comfort" in Virginia. Commander Johnson also called this groups actions "transgressions of decency and propriety".

Just as we state today, Commander Johnson stated then, that no such groups should operate under the good name of the Confederate Army.

It is the duty of the Sons of Confederate Veterans to emulate the high moral standards of those who fought and died to protect their home land. We represent Southern Heritage NOT White Supremacy. People of all races, religions, and colors fought to defend their Southern homes in the War for Southern Independence.

Those who show up with torches and making inflammatory statements are in no way connected with or indorsed by the SCV. These people only serve to play right into the hands of those who would label us all as racists. In the end, they may do more to bring down monuments than the actions of our enemies.

Yes, the Virginia Division SCV has filed suit in court. Yes, we will vote for the political candidates who share our views on Heritage. That is how civilized people in a civilized society get things done.

B. Frank Earnest,

Heritage Defense Coordinator Virginia Division SCV,

Southern Patriot