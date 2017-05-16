Albemarle County Changes Voting Location for Free Union Precinct

Release from Albemarle County:



The Albemarle County Department of Voter Registration and Elections gives notice that:



The voting location for Albemarle County voters who are registered to vote in the Free Union precinct has been changed.



For future elections – including the June 13, 2017 primary election – voters registered in the Free Union precinct will vote at the Free Union Country School, 4220 Free Union Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22901.



Notice of this change was mailed to all voters registered in the Free Union precinct on May 15, 2017.