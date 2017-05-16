Orange County Sheriff's Office Investigates Gun-Related Death of 4-Year-Old

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says a 4-year-old boy is dead after an accident with a gun.

Just before 1:00 Monday afternoon, deputies got the call that a child had gotten a gun and shot himself. First responders tried to save the boy but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting happened at a day care off Mine Run Road. The location is also the home of a Stafford County deputy sheriff.

Investigators say the gun involved in the shooting was not a service weapon. The deputy was not at home at the time of the shooting.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released until the investigation is finished.