Orange County Sheriff's Office Investigates Gun-Related Death of 4-Year-Old

Orange County Sheriff's Office Investigates Gun-Related Death of 4-Year-OldPosted: Updated:
The Orange County Sheriff's Office says a 4-year-old boy is dead after an accident with a gun.
Just before 1:00 Monday afternoon, deputies got the call that a child had gotten a gun and shot himself. First responders tried to save the boy but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting happened at a day care off Mine Run Road. The location is also the home of a Stafford County deputy sheriff.
Investigators say the gun involved in the shooting was not a service weapon. The deputy was not at home at the time of the shooting.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released until the investigation is finished.
Orange County Sheriff's Office News Release:
On May 15, 2017 at approximately 12:45 pm, the Orange Sheriff's Office received a call from the 911 Center who advised that a four-year-old child had gotten a gun and shot himself.
This incident occurred off Mine Run Road in Orange County. Deputies, Investigators and Rescue personnel arrived on scene and attempted life saving measures without success and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.
To this point in the investigation, it has been determined that this occurred at a child care provider which also is the residence of a Stafford County Deputy Sheriff, who was not at home at the time of the incident.
The firearm involved in the shooting was not a service weapon. Investigators of the Orange Sheriff's Office are investigating this incident.
An autopsy is being conducted and the investigation continues.
No further information will be released until the investigation is complete.