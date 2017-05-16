Federal Judge Hears Motions in CVRJ Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Motions in a lawsuit claiming torture at a Virginia jail went before a federal judge in Charlottesville Tuesday morning.

Sherry Lynn Thornhill claims her son, 37-year-old Shawn Christopher Berry, died just over 48 hours after he arrived at the Central Virginia Regional Jail (CVRJ). Berry was arrested in Orange County on August 7, 2014, on drug and fraud charges across Virginia and Maryland.

Thornhill's lawsuit alleges CVRJ did not follow special procedures for treating inmates. The mother claims the jail and its staff showed "deliberate indifference" to Berry's withdrawal from heroin and alcohol.

The lawsuit also includes stories from three other inmates and a former EMT who described an attitude within the jail that prisoners were, "scum".

According to the lawsuit, Berry suffered in pain and delirium for more than 12 hours before he died on his jail cell floor, with blood pouring from his mouth and nose.

Thornhill is asking for $10 million in damages, and wants to see the federal government take over the jail until it can ensure inmates receive proper medical treatment.

Former jail Superintendent Glenn Aylor, CVRJ Authority, and others who work at the jail are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Tuesday, the defendants asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit, siting sovereign immunity. The judge is not expected to make a decision on the defense's request for a couple of weeks.

A jury trial is scheduled for November 6.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.