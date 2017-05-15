Quantcast

Charlottesville City Council Approves Initial 'Streetscape' Plans

West Main Street "Streetscape" design West Main Street "Streetscape" design
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Monday night, Charlottesville City Council discussed the future of re-designing West Main's "Streetscape."

Councilors voted to approve the general concepts and layouts of the project, which includes added trees and green space.

Council also gave the OK for the design team to start the next phase of the design plan, working on construction documents.

