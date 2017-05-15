Quantcast

Albemarle County Democrats Hold Caucus to Nominate Candidates

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Albemarle County Democrats are celebrating a slate of candidates to run in the general election this fall.

The Albemarle Democratic Committee held a caucus and general meeting to nominate its candidates for board of supervisors. The event was held at the county office building.

Members of the caucus nominated Liz Palmer for Samuel Miller District, Diantha McKeel for Jack Jouett District, and Ned Gallaway for Rio District.

    Reported by Henry Graff

