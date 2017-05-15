Quantcast

Monday's High School Scores & Highlights

CHS boys soccer beats Powhatan 4-0 finishing the regular season 15-0 CHS boys soccer beats Powhatan 4-0 finishing the regular season 15-0

BASEBALL
Monticello 4, Fluvanna County 1
William Monroe 11, Madison 1 (5)
Patrick Henry 4, Albemarle 0    Conference Quarterfinals
Luray 9, Stuarts Draft 8
Wilson Memorial 5, Page County 2
Fort Defiance 10, Broadway 2
Riverheads 11, Stonewall Jackson 1
Robert E. Lee 8, Eastern Mennonite 3
East Rockingham 13, Buffalo Gap 2

SOFTBALL
Albemarle 8, Patrick Henry 2   Conference Quarterfinals
Halifax 11, Orange County 0   Conference Quarterfinals
Madison County 5, William Monroe 3
Luray 12, Stuarts Draft 2
Page County 7, Wilson Memorial 2
Buffalo Gap 10, East Rockingham 0
Broadway 10, Fort Defiance 1
Riverheads 23, Stonewall Jackson 1
Spotswood 9, Robert E. Lee 1

BOYS SOCCER
Charlottesville 4, Powhatan 0
Wilson Memorial 4, Page County 0
Robert E. Lee 0, Spotswood 0
East Rockingham 4, Buffalo Gap 2

GIRLS SOCCER
Western Albemarle 8, Fluvanna County 0
Wilson Memorial 7, Page County 0
Spotswood 8, Robert E. Lee 2
East Rockingham 6, Buffalo Gap 0

BOYS LACROSSE
Albemarle 16, Powhatan 8
 

