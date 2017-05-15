Quantcast

Republican Candidate Corey Stewart Uses Facebook Live for Speech

Republican candidate for Virginia governor Corey Stewart took to Facebook Live Monday night with a speech called "It's Time to Denounce.” It comes as many believed he would be exiting the governor's race.

In it, Stewart denounced a number of things, including "fake news", sanctuary cities, and current governor, Terry McAuliffe.

"It's time to stop apologizing. It's time to stop running. It's time to stand up for Virginia," Stewart said.

If elected, Stewart says he would require the city of Charlottesville to buy back the statue of Robert E Lee should it be sold.

The primary election will take place on June 13.

