Dem. Candidate Tom Perriello Speaks at Lee Park over Statue Feud

Tom Perriello at Lee Park Tom Perriello at Lee Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Monday afternoon, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tom Perriello came to Lee Park to speak out about the statue controversy.

First, he called for a state-wide commission on racial healing and transformation. Second, he said that it is time to retire the tradition of honoring Lee-Jackson day every year.

"We must understand that how we tell our past says a great deal about where we are going with our future. As I said before, Virginia as the birthplace of both American democracy and American slavery can make those decisions," Perriello said.

Perriello said the only way to move forward is to have honest conversations about America's past.

  • Reported by Nora Neus

