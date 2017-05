On Monday, Charlottesville High School celebrated six student-athletes who will continue their playing career in college.

Destinee McDonald, Basketball, Randolph College

Alaijah Ragland, Basketball, Randolph College

Abibi Osman, Soccer, Lynchburg College

Yahya Mohamed, Soccer, Lynchburg College

Evan Blow, Soccer, Randolph College

Alex Pfister, Soccer, Oglethrope University

