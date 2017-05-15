Virginia DMV Developing a New ID for Travel and Federal Access

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is getting ahead of upcoming federal rules.

In a few years, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will require all Americans use a federally-approved credential in order to board domestic flights in the United States.

Starting October 2018, Virginians will have the option to upgrade their driver's license or government identification card to a REAL ID.

The 9-11 Commission recommended the federal government beef up security regulations on IDs.

In response, Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005, and has given states time to plan and carry out this administrative work. The new security standards take effect in October 2020.

Virginia DMV Spokeswoman Brandy Brubaker says getting one of these IDs will be very similar to the current procedure.

"So you'll get a credential that looks just like what you have in your pocket now. The only difference will be that it'll have a little black star in the corner to let people know that it is REAL ID compliant," she said.

Some additional documents may be need for approval of the new IDs.

Travelers also have the option of using their passport to get on a domestic flight once the new rules are in place.