American Legion Post 74 Members Collect Clothes for Disabled Vets

Members of the American Legion Post 74 in Keswick are helping out fellow brothers and sisters wounded in combat by taking part in an annual act of community service.

Veterans at Post 74 went to the University of Virginia to collect shirts, pants, and shoes from students who wanted to recycle their items.

The post bagged all the clothing up, 28 bags in total, to be taken to the Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation. The clothes will be taken to its stores across Virginia.

The donation pickup company, Green Drop, stopped by the post Monday morning to load everything onto the truck. The money customers use to buy the items will go back to programs administered by the Military Order of the Purple Heart to help disabled veterans in need.

"We're all brothers and sisters together you know, in this group of veterans regardless of who we are or what we are and where we come from, we're all the same inside and out--we all bleed the same blood, and so we want to help each other," Randy Wood of American Legion Post 74.

This is the third year the American Legion has done this. It's collected a total of 88 bags of clothes within these past few years.

Veterans at Post 74 say they want the community to know that they are here for them, not just for veterans, but anybody in the community who is in need. They say they'll be glad to help with any projects they can.