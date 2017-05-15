Albemarle County Supervisors Adopts Budget, Tax Rate

The 2017 Albemarle County tax rate was approved Monday by the board of supervisors.

The rate is around $0.84 per $100.

That means if your house is worth $200,000 dollars, you’ll pay around $1,680.00 in taxes.

The total operating budget for 2018 was also adopted. It is almost $400 million.

“A couple of bigger items is a position for an urban planner and a position for our county assessor’s office as well as additional money for JAUNT and JABA and then there are some other items too,” said County Supervisor Diantha McKeel.

The 2018 budget will also go towards funding the school division, partnership, and outside funding.