Louisa County Holding Ceremony to Honor Fallen Police Officers

Louisa County Holding Ceremony to Honor Fallen Police OfficersPosted: Updated:
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
The Louisa County Sheriff's Office, in partnership with town police and state police, will hold a recognition ceremony Monday night to honor officers who lost their lives defending our country.
The Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony will take place at 7:30 p.m. on the front lawn of Louisa County Circuit Court.
Former Superintendent of Virginia State Police William Massengill and Commonwealth Attorney Rusty McGuire will speak at the event.