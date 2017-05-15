Kidnapping Case Changes Hands After Mother's Car is Found

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - A kidnapping investigation that involves a missing mother and her infant daughter has shifted from one Virginia city to another.

Newport News police said in a press release Monday that they've assumed control of the case from the neighboring city of Hampton.

Keir Johnson and her daughter Chloe lived in Hampton. But the woman's vehicle was found in Newport News on Sunday.

Police in Newport News said the case is also changing hands because of information provided to them by Hampton's police department. They did not elaborate.

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday for the 34-year-old woman and her 8-month-old daughter. They've been missing for about two weeks.

Officials say the case evolved into a kidnapping investigation through "diligent police work" and growing concerns among family members.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.