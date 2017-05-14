Harrisonburg Police Charge 1 After Hawkins Street Stabbing

Press Release from Harrisonburg Police Department:

Harrisonburg, VA – On May 14, at approximately 3:15 a.m. officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the 500 block of Hawkins Street for a report of disorderly conduct involving a knife.

On scene, officers were notified that the suspect was possibly fled the area and the victim was receiving treatment at Sentara RMH. As additional officers arrived, the suspect was located in the 600 block of Norwood Street and identified as Jose Anselmo Rivera, 23, of Harrisonburg.

Rivera has been charged with one count of malicious wounding and is currently being held at the Rockingham County Jail without bond. Rivera sustained some minor injuries during the incident. The victim was treated and released from Sentara RMH.

Anyone with information about this incident is strongly encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2640 or by contacting Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).