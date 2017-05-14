UVA Professor Ross Mittiga Canvasses for District Delegate Campaign

A University of Virginia politics teacher is going door-to-door to drum up support in his primary challenge of 57th District Del. David Toscano (D).

Volunteers with Ross Mittiga's campaign kicked off their first canvassing in Charlottesville Sunday, knocking on doors to talk to people about the campaign.

"Here in Charlottesville we have a very vibrant progressive community a lot of groups have come up especially since Donald Trump’s elections and the amount of support from those groups has been phenomenal,” Mittiga said.

Mittiga and the team hoped to reach 600 doors Sunday. The campaign will continue to hold canvasses every weekend leading up to the June 13 primary.