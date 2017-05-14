Charlottesville Leaders Condemn Torchlight Demonstration at Lee Park

Across the board, Charlottesville leaders are condemning Saturday night's torchlight demonstration in Lee Park by a group opposed to the removal of Confederate statues.

Protesters gathered with torches fired up to show their opposition to Charlottesville City Council's vote to remove the statue of confederate General Robert E. Lee.

"I thought it was terrible. It was a demonstration of, you know, burning torches in a public park that was reminiscent of the tactics you saw with the KKK," Mike Signer said.

Signer along with Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy put out official statements on social media urging the community to stay "united in diversity."

"This is a loving and welcoming community. We do value diversity, tolerance, difference. That's the source of our strength," Signer said.

The rally is receiving bi-partisan condemnation. Fifty-Seventh District Del. David Toscano (D) and Charlottesville Republican Party Chair Erich Reimer say the intolerance is unacceptable.

Signer says the next steps to move the city forward involve learning how this happened and how to prevent it from happening again.

"Police are going to be looking into this incident extremely carefully applying due diligence looking at all of our laws and ordinances, viewing all the tapes," Signer said.

Charlottesville police promise that the department will do a thorough investigation of this incident that could take a couple weeks to complete.