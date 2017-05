Car Linked to Missing Mother, Daughter Found in Newport News

Police say they have found a car connected to the case of a mother and daughter who went missing two weeks ago.

State Police issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for 34-year-old Keir Johnson and her 8-month-old daughter Chloe. Police have said they fear they were kidnapped.

Police said Sunday that authorities in Newport News have located a car they believed the two may have been traveling in.

Police say Johnson and her daughter are still missing.

Hampton Police Chief recently said that the case didn't seem like a kidnapping at first because Johnson had a scheduled week off from work.

Concerns continued to grow because Johnson usually kept in close contact with family members, talking to them several times a day.

