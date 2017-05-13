100 Black Men of Central Va. Honor Students with Scholars Breakfast

A nonprofit in central Virginia is celebrating its graduating high school seniors for their achievement in class.

The 100 Black Men of central Virginia recognized a dozen senior students Saturday for their grades, scholarships, and upcoming graduations.

School superintendents and Charlottesville's Vice Mayor, Wes Bellamy, spoke at the event. The scholars say they hope younger students stay passionate about education.

“Having that sense of dedication and just always being determined just getting better through life and trying to accomplish your main goals and just staying focused through all four years of high school," honored student Lorenz Brown said.

The seniors recognized Saturday attend school in the city of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Greene, Buckingham, Orange and Madison counties.