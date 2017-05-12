Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg Speaks at Va. Tech Commencement

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg had a message of resilience and hope for Virginia Tech graduates Friday.

Sandberg mentioned losing her husband suddenly in 2015, saying she has spent the past two years studying resilience.

She said that Virginia Tech graduates have faced challenges, heartbreak, and shared losses.

"You know that life can turn in an instant. And you know what it means to come together, to pull together, to grieve together, and most importantly, to overcome together," Sandberg said.

Sandberg also shared her New Year's resolution from last year, to write down three moments of joy before going to bed every night.