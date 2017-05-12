PVCC Nursing Students Honored with Pins at Graduation Ceremony

Piedmont Virginia Community College nurses in the 2017 graduating class are now sporting pins for their achievement. Seventy-six nurses were honored with pins Friday.

Professors and students spoke at the ceremony. One of the student speakers said that the pin represents more than just graduation to her and her classmates.

"The pin symbolizes the love for humanity. The love for people that we have and the fact that we wanna make a difference in people's lives and that’s what it means for me and I’m sure for a lot of other students," graduate Tabatha Rush said.

The pinning ceremony is prior to the commencement ceremony Friday. The 44th annual PVCC graduation will be held at the John Paul Jones Arena at 6 p.m.