Albemarle Co. Teacher Awarded Golden Apple and Grant Funds

An Albemarle County teacher now has some extra cash to keep up her outstanding work in the classroom.
Golden Apple winner Ellen Patterson at Murray Elementary School is making sure next year's third graders have a unique experience.
Patterson was nominated for the award by parents and teachers who say that she takes extra care to involve parents in the classroom.
One of the big topics she covers every year is ancient civilizations.
"We are right now looking at our curriculum for next year, and part of it is creating an interactive museum where students can be curators and cartographers and create artifacts representing ancient civilizations," Patterson said.
Patterson says money is usually limited when it comes to projects like this. She plans on working with other teachers over the summer to figure out what exactly they will do with the grant money.
At the annual Golden Apple celebration last evening in Lane Auditorium in the McIntire Road Albemarle County Office Building, 45 local public and private K-12 school teachers received awards and grants. The regional teacher recognition program, held during national Teacher Appreciation Week is sponsored by Better Living Building Supply & Cabinetry.
With businesses in Charlottesville and Zion Crossroads, the company has made community service a core value since its founding in 1893. Golden Apple celebrates performance excellence and curriculum innovations by teachers who are nominated for the award by principals, colleagues, parents and students. An independent panel reviews each nomination and selects the award winners.
Chairman of the Better Living Board, Richard L. Nunley, began Golden Apple as a “means of selecting and honoring outstanding teachers who are most important in nurturing our children’s inquisitive minds and preparing them for the challenges of the future,” he said.
According to program criteria, teachers are selected for their “demonstrated ability in the classroom to create a love of learning among students of all abilities and backgrounds.” Judges look for evidence that teachers are simulating thought and dialogue among students; challenging them to reach high standards and expectations; understanding the needs of students and meeting those needs with determination, enthusiasm and imagination; and involving families in the education process.
“All of us remember outstanding teachers who helped us and made a significant difference in our lives,” said Mr. Nunley. “We created the Golden Apple Award Program to recognize each year the exceptional and innovative teachers who contribute so much to our children and families in Central
Virginia,” he added. Pamela Sutton-Wallace, Chief Executive Officer of the University of Virginia’s Health Systems, was the keynote speaker for this year’s awards program.
Among the 2017 Golden Apple award winners from Albemarle County Public Schools were:
Sibylle Rotach-Hunt, Agnor-Hurt Elementary School
Kirsten Fuoti, Albemarle High School
Ashley Wright, Baker-Butler Elementary School
Ray Chrobak, Broadus Wood Elementary School
Teresa McCreight, Brownsville Elementary School
Jason Poole, Burley Middle School
Eileen Guevara, Cale Elementary School
Bobby E. Elliott, Jr., CATEC
Renee Willis, Center for Learning & Growth
Don Barnes, Community Public Charter School
Adele LaFontaine, Crozet Elementary School
Emily Rexrode, Greer Elementary School
Eric Betthauser, Henley Middle School
Anna L. Snyder, Hollymead Elementary School
Lin Hill, Jouett Middle School
Destinie Thomas, Meriwether Lewis Elementary School
John C. Baran, Jr., Monticello High School
Ellen D. Patterson, Murray Elementary School
BJ Santos, Murray High School
Sylvia Jenkins, Red Hill Elementary School
Kimberly Gentry, Scottsville Elementary School
Diane D. Goodrich, Stone-Robinson Elementary School
Mariel Mendez, Stony Point Elementary School
Wynne Taylor, Sutherland Middle School
Paula Hoffman, Walton Middle School
Robyn C. Evans, Western Albemarle High School
Elizabeth Coppolino, Woodbrook Elementary School
D’Ann Dickerson, Yancey Elementary School
2017 Golden Apple Award winners from Charlottesville City Public Schools included:
Melvin Grady, Buford Middle School
Jessica Powley, Burnley-Moran Elementary School
Bryan Kayser, Charlottesville High School
Ashley Riley, Clark Elementary School
Amy Jones, Greenbrier Elementary School
Lisa Utz, Jackson-Via Elementary School
Lorena Caballero Bower, Johnson Elementary School
Michael Ryan McCrory, Lugo-McGinness Academy
Nicole B. Driggs, Venable Elementary School
Samantha Pagni, Walker Upper Elementary School
2016 Golden Apple Award winners from local private schools included:
Lauren DeVane, Charlottesville Catholic School
Tom Pallante, Miller School of Albemarle
Corey Borgman, Mountaintop Montessori School
Anne Wendling, St. Anne’s Belfield School
Prudence Huddleston, Tandem Friends School
David Welty, The Blue Ridge School
Ash White, The Covenant School
