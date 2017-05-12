Albemarle Co. Teacher Awarded Golden Apple and Grant Funds

An Albemarle County teacher now has some extra cash to keep up her outstanding work in the classroom.

Golden Apple winner Ellen Patterson at Murray Elementary School is making sure next year's third graders have a unique experience.

Patterson was nominated for the award by parents and teachers who say that she takes extra care to involve parents in the classroom.

One of the big topics she covers every year is ancient civilizations.

"We are right now looking at our curriculum for next year, and part of it is creating an interactive museum where students can be curators and cartographers and create artifacts representing ancient civilizations," Patterson said.

Patterson says money is usually limited when it comes to projects like this. She plans on working with other teachers over the summer to figure out what exactly they will do with the grant money.