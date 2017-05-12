Staunton Man Now Facing 46 Sexual Assault Related Charges

Police are adding dozens of charges against a Staunton man already charged in connection to reported sexual assaults.

April 25, authorities arrested 74-year-old William Lee Kerr on four felony counts of forcible sodomy, and aggravated sexual battery.

Kerr was charged with 34 counts of child pornography, two additional counts of aggravated sexual battery, as well as two additional counts of forcible sodomy.

As a result, Kerr is facing a total of 46 charges.

The Staunton Police Department says the charges from April stem from incidents that allegedly happened between 1993 and 1998. The new charges stem from incidents that occurred between 1990 and 2004.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Kerr is being held at Middle River Regional Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Corporal Jeremy Campbell at 540.332.3802.