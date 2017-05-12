5th Candidate Enters Charlottesville City Council Race as Independent

A fifth independent candidate is now entering the crowded race for Charlottesville City Council.

Kenneth "Kenny" Jackson announced his campaign at Tonsler Park Friday, May 12.

Jackson ran for City Council back in 2006 as a Republican.

One of the first things he hopes to change if elected is the way Charlottesville City Council conducts public hearings.

"Doesn't make a difference if you have to sit there an hour and listen to them or two hours and listen to them. When you get so high and mighty that your time is so valuable that you can't listen to the people that you represent, we have issues,” Jackson said.

The two seats up for grabs are held by councilors Kristen Szakos and Bob Fenwick. Szakos has said that she is not seeking reelection.

The current Democratic candidates for City Council are Fenwick, Heather Hill, and Amy Laufer.

The four other candidates running as independents are Nancy Carpenter, Nikuyah Walker, Paul Long and Dale Woodson.

There are no Republican Party candidates running for Charlottesville City Council at this time.