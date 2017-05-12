VDH: Health Officials Investigate Rare Human Case of Rabies

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is investigating a case of human rabies in the commonwealth.

Officials say the victim was bitten by a dog in India.

VDH is not releasing any additional information about the victim to protect their privacy.

The department is also not saying where the victim is being treated.

The Virginia Health Department is now working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and healthcare centers where the patient was treated to assess any workers that may have been exposed to the virus.

