ACPD Investigating Garth Rd. Crash, Asking Drivers to Avoid Area

Accident in the area of Garth Road and Free Union Road (Photo courtesy ACPD)

Albemarle County police are asking drivers to avoid the area near Garth Road and Free Union Road Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the 2100 block of Garth Road around 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 12.

Police said a car lost control and crashed into a power pole, damaging it and some electric lines.

Crews on the scene say the driver was alert and talking, but did not go into details on the extent of any injuries.

Authorities expect traffic delays in the area to last until 4 p.m.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story, we are working to get more information and will bring you updates here on NBC29.com.