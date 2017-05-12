VSP Issues AMBER Alert for Hampton Area Infant

Police are asking for the public's help with finding a missing 10-month-old girl.

Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert for Chloe Johnson Thursday, May 11.

Johnson was last seen at 1900 Hastings Avenue in Hampton.

Authorities believe the abductor may be driving a 2013 black Kia Optima, with Virginia tag VAW2197.

Police believe the mother, 34-year-old Keir Johnson, may have also possibly been abducted.

Anyone with information should call 911, or contact the Hampton Police Division at 1-757-727-6505, or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.