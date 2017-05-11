Man Indicted by Shenandoah Valley Multi-Jurisdiction Grand Jury

Press Release from Attorney General Mark Herring:

On May 9, 2017, the Shenandoah Valley Multi-Jurisdiction Grand Jury returned true bills on four indictments. Victor Manuel Romero Cornejo, age 31, is indicted on two counts of racketeering, one count of possession with intent to distribute 200 grams or more of meth, and another count for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

The range of punishment for the indictments alleging racketeering is by imprisonment for not less than five years nor more than 40 years. The range of punishment for the indictment alleging possession with intent to distribute 200 grams or more of meth is 20 years to life. The range of punishment for the indictment alleging possession with intent to distribute 500 grams of cocaine is by imprisonment for five years to life.

Charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Daniel L. Rutherford, Commonwealth's Attorney for the County of Nelson, Phillip Figura, Chief Prosecutor for the Office of the Attorney General and Holli Reeves Assistant Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Virginia. It was investigated by the Skyline Task Force, which is composed of investigators from the Waynesboro Police Department, Staunton Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff's Department, Nelson County Sheriff's Department and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office.