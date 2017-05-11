Convention and Visitors Bureau Hosts Annual Tourism Recognition Awards

Kurt Burkhart with the Charlottesville-Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau

The seventh annual Tourism Recognition Awards drew a crowd Thursday night in Albemarle County.

The Charlottesville-Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau recognized individuals working in the local tourism industry.

The event was held at the DoubleTree Hotel in Albemarle County.

Officials handed out a number of awards including the Tourism Achievement Award.

“Tourism in most of the states in the United States is the first, second, or third largest private employer so it adds a lot to the national economy, state and local economies,” said Kurt Burkhart with the Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The bureau says about 5,500 people in the area rely on salaries from jobs in the tourism industry.