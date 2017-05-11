Understanding Government Forum Tackles Public Education System

People gathered at CitySpace to learn about the public education system

People are coming together to get a better understanding of how the public education system works.

The Understanding Government Forums series continued in Charlottesville Thursday. The topic was Meeting the Needs of our Children in Today's Challenging Times.

Charlottesville and Albemarle County school leaders and elected officials spoke about the issues.

"The point is to make it more transparent and more understandable because as much as government affects our daily lives, especially local government, people rarely understand how it works, who does what. You know, how it functions and how it affects their daily lives,” said Meredith Richards, event organizer.

The Understanding Government Forums will run every other Thursday through June 8.

The events start at 7 p.m. at CitySpace.