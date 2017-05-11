Albemarle Co., Charlottesville Teachers Receive 'Golden Apple Awards'

Teachers Albemarle County are being recognized for their outstanding work.

Thursday, the "Golden Apple Awards" were given out to one teacher from each public and private school in Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville. The award honors teachers who are making a difference in the classroom.

"You work so hard in the classroom and so many times, you know, you don't hear that you've, you just don't hear it and this has been really, really nice, the kids have been coming up to me for a week and saying congratulations,” winner Lin Hill at Jack Jouett Middle School said.

Teachers were nominated anonymously by their colleagues to receive the Golden Apple Awards. The award ceremony is being held at the county office building until 6 p.m.