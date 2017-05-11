City of Charlottesville Looking for Feedback on Future of City

Charlottesville city staff members are looking for community feedback on the future of the city Thursday night.

People can weigh in on the big issues facing the city during the comprehensive plan workshop at Venable Elementary School.

The city will be updating its comprehensive plan in 2018, which guides the community's vision and decision making moving forward.

This is a state mandated process. The city must create a new comprehensive plan every five years.

Participants discussed land use and development, affordable housing, and access to transportation.

They also talked about parking issues facing the city.

“The community's input is important because you cannot create a plan where people live without trying to find out what they would like to see in times of growth and development,” said Alex Ikefuna, Charlottesville city staff.

People heard a presentation about issues facing the city right now and areas for growth.

Participants also had a chance for hands on activities with maps.

This the second of four comprehensive plan workshops planned. The workshops will all be identical in content and discussion, so you still have time to share your priorities.