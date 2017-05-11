VSP: School Bus Driver Charged in Connection to Multi-Vehicle Crash

An Augusta County school bus driver has been charged after authorities say he caused a chain-reaction crash Thursday morning.

Virginia State Police say a bus driven by 62-year-old Walter L. Robertson Jr. failed to stop in time and ran into the back of a Subaru Legacy on Lee Highway around 7:40 a.m. Thursday, May 11.

The Subaru was then pushed into a Nissan Xterra, which was pushed into a Toyota Sienna minivan.

Robertson is charged with following too closely.

Thirteen students were on the school bus at the time of the crash. Three of those students complained of minor injuries, and were checked out by medical crews at the scene.

Authorities say the 23-year-old driver of the Subaru was treated at Augusta Health for minor injuries. No one in the Nissan or Toyota was injured in the crash.