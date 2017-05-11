Quantcast

Court to Hold Public Hearing for Using DuPont's $50 Million Settlement

Former DuPont factory in Waynesboro (FILE) Former DuPont factory in Waynesboro (FILE)
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

Next month is your chance to weigh in on how the feds should spend $50 million. That money is compensation paid by DuPont, in exchange for polluting Waynesboro's South River with mercury.

As of now, none of those funds are actually set to go specifically to Waynesboro. If you'd like to make your voice heard, there's a public hearing scheduled for June 2. That's at the federal courthouse in Harrisonburg.

  • Reported by Sean Cudahy

    Sean Cudahy joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in April 2014. Sean returns to Charlottesville after four years at American University but central Virginia is his home. He grew up in Albemarle County, graduating from Albemarle High School. Email / Follow on Twitter /

