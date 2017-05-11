Court to Hold Public Hearing for Using DuPont's $50 Million Settlement

Next month is your chance to weigh in on how the feds should spend $50 million. That money is compensation paid by DuPont, in exchange for polluting Waynesboro's South River with mercury.

As of now, none of those funds are actually set to go specifically to Waynesboro. If you'd like to make your voice heard, there's a public hearing scheduled for June 2. That's at the federal courthouse in Harrisonburg.