Officers Investigate Reported Stabbing Along Rockland Ave.

Emergency crews responding to the scene along Rockland Avenue in Charlottesville CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Officers will serve warrants to a hospitalized man in connection to a reported stabbing in Charlottesville.
Police and deputies with the Charlottesville Sheriff's Office responded to the 500 block of Rockland Avenue a little after 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11.
Thirty-eight-year-old Jeffrey Lee Hester was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe Hester had been injured the night before during a domestic assault, which he was the "predominant physical aggressor."
Warrants for domestic assault, break and enter to commit assault and battery, and strangulation were obtained for Hester.
Police say they will serve those warrants on Hester when he has finished receiving treatment at the hospital.
Authorities say there is no threat to the community.
5/11/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:
On today’s date at approximately 2:15pm, officers with the Charlottesville Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of Rockland Avenue for the report of a stabbing.
Upon arrival contact was made with a 38-year-old male who indicated that he was injured on the night of 05/10/2017. The male was transported to the University of Virginia hospital emergency room for treatment of an injury to his abdomen that did not appear to be life-threatening.
Through our investigation, it was determined that the male who was injured was the predominant physical aggressor in a domestic assault that occurred on 05/10/2017. The victim of that assault was found to be defending themself when the male was injured.
Warrants for Domestic Assault (Va Code 18.2-57.2), Break and Enter to Commit Assault and Battery (Va Code 18.2-91) and Strangulation (Va Code 18.2-51.6) were obtained for Jeffrey Lee Hester (B/M; 38 years of age; resident of Charlottesville) and will be served when Hester has finished receiving treatment at the hospital.