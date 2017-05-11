Officers Investigate Reported Stabbing Along Rockland Ave.

Officers will serve warrants to a hospitalized man in connection to a reported stabbing in Charlottesville.

Police and deputies with the Charlottesville Sheriff's Office responded to the 500 block of Rockland Avenue a little after 2 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jeffrey Lee Hester was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center with what police say are non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe Hester had been injured the night before during a domestic assault, which he was the "predominant physical aggressor."

Warrants for domestic assault, break and enter to commit assault and battery, and strangulation were obtained for Hester.

Police say they will serve those warrants on Hester when he has finished receiving treatment at the hospital.

Authorities say there is no threat to the community.