Waynesboro Police: Man Charged for Firing Gun into a Tree

Darius Woodson Darius Woodson
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

Statement from Waynesboro Police Department:

Date and time of occurrence 5/10/17 10:15 P.M.

Caller summoned police after observing a male, later identified as Darius Woodson, and a female arguing outside in the area of Brandon Ladd Circle. The caller further relayed when the female turned around to leave, Mr. Woodson discharged a gun into a nearby tree multiple times. On location, officers found Mr. Woodson and evidence that a gun had been discharged into the tree. Pursuant to further investigation and a search of Woodson’ apt., two handguns, one of which was the weapon Mr. Woodson discharged into the tree and a sawed off shotgun were discovered.

Darius Terrell Woodson, 24 years of age and a  Waynesboro resident was subsequently charged with:

Discharging Firearm in a public Place - M

Reckless Handling of a Firearm – M

Possession of a Sawed Off Shotgun - F

