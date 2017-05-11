Virginia & Notre Dame Add Future Football Games

University of Virginia Media Release

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today (May 11) additional dates the Notre Dame football team will face conference opponents in future schedules between 2026 and 2037. The Fighting Irish and Cavaliers are slated to meet four times between 2026 and 2035.

The future matchups between UVA and Notre Dame will occur during the 2026 (at Notre Dame), 2031 (at Virginia), 2034 (at Notre Dame) and 2035 (at Virginia) seasons. Specific dates will be announced in the future.

The ACC previously announced games between the Irish and Cavaliers during the 2019 (Sept. 28 at Notre Dame), 2021 (TBA at Virginia) and 2024 (TBA at Notre Dame) seasons.

In 2013, the ACC announced an arrangement with Notre Dame to face ACC teams each year in football as part of its agreement to join the league. The Fighting Irish play five ACC teams each year, alternating between three home games and two away and two home games and three away each year.

Under the terms of that agreement, the first meeting between Virginia and Notre Dame took place during the 2015 season when the Irish won 34-27 in Charlottesville.

Prior to that agreement, Virginia had faced Notre Dame only once before at the 1989 Kickoff Classic at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J. The No. 2 Irish defeated the Cavaliers, 36-13.

Future Virginia-Notre Dame Games

2019 – at Notre Dame (Sept. 28)

2021 – at Virginia

2024 – at Notre Dame

2026 – at Notre Dame

2031 – at Virginia

2034 – at Notre Dame

2035 – at Virginia