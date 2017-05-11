Charlottesville Woman Named Public Health Nurse of the Year

Clare Ruday receiving an award from the Virginia Department of Health

The Virginia Department of Health is naming a Charlottesville woman Public Health Nurse of the Year.

Clare Ruday works for the Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department, which is part of the Thomas Jefferson Health District.

Ruday focuses on family planning and sexual health programs.

She says her passion is to serve Charlottesville.

"We are at the forefront of the state now, and I'm just really excited that we can say that, and that we can provide the service to the people, because if I weren't passionate about this community I couldn't have won this," said Ruday.

State health commissioner, Dr. Marissa Levine, presented Ruday with a plaque for her achievement.