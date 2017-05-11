Charlottesville Fire Crews Investigating Pole Fire

A Charlottesville business may be in the dark after a what Dominion Energy calls a pole fire blew its power.

The call came in Thursday morning just after 10:00 for an explosion at the intersection of 7th Street and East Market Street. Fire crews responded to the fire near the S&P Global building.

Once utility workers were able to shut off the power supply crews were able to quickly extinguish the small flame. An investigation to the cause of the explosion is underway.

S&P Global is running on generator power temporarily, but officials say that will not last for long.