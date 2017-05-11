Albemarle County Police: Arrests Made in Movie Money Case

The Albemarle County Police Department has arrested and charged three people in connection to a fake money investigation.

Authorities announced Thursday, May 11, that 19-year-old Yahmil Deyshon Payne was arrested and charged with a felony count of uttering a false bank note, obtaining money by false pretense, and one misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police say two juveniles are facing similar felony charges.

The month-long investigation started after several people and businesses reported people trying to buy things with bogus bills.

The Charlottesville Police Department announced in March that it was also investigating similar reports.

Authorities said the fake bills are typically larger $100 bills, but may include $20 and $50 bills. City police said the bills also include a notation on them that designates them “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY”.

County police believe some of the dummy money may still be circulation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call Detective Sam Thomas at (434) 296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. Callers may remain anonymous.

Payne is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond stemming from an April 8 arrest.