Quantcast

Augusta County Supervisors Struggle to Find Solution to Courthouse

Posted: Updated:
Augusta County Circuit Courthouse Augusta County Circuit Courthouse
Tracy Pyles, board chairman Tracy Pyles, board chairman
VERONA, Va. (WVIR) -

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors is struggling to find a solution to the courthouse issue.

The people of Augusta County voted to keep the courts in Staunton. The attorney general determined they can’t expand across the street.

A new expansion plan requires demolishing historic buildings next to the courthouse which Staunton leaders won't agree to.

Some supervisors say they feel like their hands are tied.

“I think we've made a good faith proposal to keep the courts in downtown which Staunton said over and over again they wanted to do and have done. Is that worth consideration of giving up a few buildings in order to have this long term?” said Tracy Pyles, board chairman.

Pyles says he'd like to put the new expansion proposal through the process in Staunton so people can weigh in.

  • Augusta County Supervisors Struggle to Find Solution to CourthouseMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story