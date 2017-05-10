Lee High School Getting New Principal

Lee High School in Staunton is getting a new principal.

School leaders hired Thomas “Nate" Collins, a Shenandoah Valley native with high school principal experience.

According to Staunton City Schools, Collins has expertise in instruction, communication, diversity issues, and knowledge of the community.

Collins will start July 1.

Current Lee High School Principal Mark Rowicki will assume a teaching position within the school district according to Superintendent Linda Reviea.