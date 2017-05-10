Quantcast

Chris Greene Lake Not Designated as Drinking Water Reservoir

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved changing an ordinance on the designation of Chris Greene Lake at a meeting Wednesday night.

Chris Greene Lake is now the only public county lake that is not designated as a drinking water reservoir. 

Similar rules are still in place though that only allows boats that are human powered or powered by an electric motor. 

Chris Greene Lake is the county's most popular park with more than 120,000 people visiting in 2016.

