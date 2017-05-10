Avon Street Extended Might See New Neighborhood

Avon Street Extended Might See New NeighborhoodPosted: Updated:
A new neighborhood could be coming to Avon Street Extended in Albemarle County.
A developer is planning to build homes on about five acres of land near the intersection of Avon Street Extended and Route 20, south of Avon Court.
According to current plans, the developer intends to build 32 dwelling units and a new road ending in a cul-de-sac.
Reported by Nora Neus
Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.Full Story
