Albemarle County Supervisors Vote to Rezone Old Woolen Mills Factory

The project to turn a historic building in Albemarle County into apartments and offices is officially moving forward. The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday night to unanimously to rezone the Old Woolen Mills Factory

After years of work trying to get the development of the property going, developer Brian Roy told NBC29 he's ecstatic to finally get clearance.

The Old Woolen Mills Factory dates back to the Civil War. Even though it has not been used as a factory in decades, the land was still zoned as industrial.

Now that county supervisors have rezoned it as residential, Roy can move forward with his plan to turn the historic property into apartments, offices, and a restaurant.

Roy will also work to preserve the building up to historical standards.

“Just being able to see actual progress and see a gorgeous building come back to life would be really rewarding all around,” Roy said.

Supervisors expressed concern about traffic on East Market Street, but Roy said that he will work the county and neighbors to come up with solutions to avoid any additional back up.

He is also working with the city of Charlottesville because the property is surrounded by the Woolen Mills neighborhood.

Next, Roy is working with the State Department of Historic Resources to make sure that all his work on the property is in line with historic rehabilitation standards.