Albemarle County Extending Tax Payment Deadline

Albemarle County is extending the deadline for the first installment of 2017 tax payments.

The normal deadline of June 5 will now be extended to June 15.

Officials say this is in response to the county noticing a defect in the posted notice regarding the public hearing on the tax rate back in April.

The county says in the interest of maintaining transparency, it will conduct another public hearing next week which will push back the normal mailing time of tax bills for the first half of 2017.