Albemarle County Extending Tax Payment Deadline
Albemarle County is extending the deadline for the first installment of 2017 tax payments.
The normal deadline of June 5 will now be extended to June 15.
Officials say this is in response to the county noticing a defect in the posted notice regarding the public hearing on the tax rate back in April.
The county says in the interest of maintaining transparency, it will conduct another public hearing next week which will push back the normal mailing time of tax bills for the first half of 2017.
Albemarle County Press Release:
The Board of Supervisors held public hearings on the Calendar Year 17 Tax Rate and the Board's Proposed FY 18 Budget on Tuesday evening, April 11. Immediately following the conclusion of those public hearings, it came to the County's attention that there was a defect in the posted notice regarding the public hearing on the Calendar Year 17 Tax Rate. While the meeting notice was posted appropriately and the full legal advertisement was published in the newspaper within the required 30 day timeframe, the full legal advertisement was not also posted physically in the County Office Building.
In the interests of full transparency and compliance with all technicalities of the legal requirements, the County will conduct another public hearing on the Calendar Year 17 Tax Rate on Monday, May 15, 2017. Formal approval of the tax rate and adoption of the FY 18 budget will follow that public hearing. In light of this circumstance, mailing of the tax bills for the first half of Calendar Year 2017, which customarily occurs the first week of May, has been delayed until after the May 15 public hearing. The normal tax payment deadline of June 5 will be extended to June 15, 2017 to accommodate this delay.