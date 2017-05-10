UVa Women's Lax Facing Familiar Foe in NCAA Tournament

The Virginia women's lacrosse team is in the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd year in a row.

The Cavaliers begin play in North Carolina on Friday, as they face Elon in Chapel Hill.

UVa and Elon have already squared off once this year, as the Phoenix beat the 'Hoos 11-10 in the season opener.

Virginia was called for an infraction with two-seconds left in the game, and Elon scoring off the ensuing free position shot to pull off the upset.

The win against the Cavaliers likely carried a lot of weight while getting the Phoenix to their first postseason tournament.

The Wahoos posted a record of 11-8 this season.

Thirteen of their games came against teams which made the 26-team NCAA field.

On Friday, they'll be looking for payback for one they played three months ago.

Senior Posey Valis says, "It was the kick in the butt that we needed to start off our season. We've really turned it around, and we're peaking at the right time. I think the gut feelings that we have are we just have to win this game. It's more of a pride thing that anything."

Head coach Julie Myers says, "For us to foul in the last two seconds of the game and give them the game winning eight meter shot is something that five minutes after that game ended I wanted to warm up again, and go play them again. Not because I thought we would definitely win the second time, but just because I felt like we blew an opportunity. It's great for us to have a chance to do that, not just against Elon, but hopefully against Carolina as well."

The winner of Friday's game between UVa and Elon will face defending national champion North Carolina in the second round on Sunday.